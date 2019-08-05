Alphaone Investment Services Lowered Its Movado Group (MOV) Holding by $2.06 Million as Shares Declined; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Woodstock Cut Its Position by $365,190

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Movado Group Inc (MOV) by 68.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 57,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.97% . The institutional investor held 26,205 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, down from 83,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 106,113 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – Movado Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Boosts Dividend 54% — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRAND; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Movado Raises Dividend to 20c; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $605 MLN TO $615 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 11C; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $50.5M-Net $52.8M; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss $33.9M

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10 million shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Management Ltd Com stated it has 9,736 shares. Orca Investment Mngmt Lc owns 15,619 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hutchinson Capital Ca has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,182 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 1.29% or 37,313 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,530 shares. 195 are held by Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Company. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% or 15,270 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 39,680 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,329 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Financial Advisory Service holds 0.07% or 2,632 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc reported 6,170 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 5,261 are owned by Yhb Invest. Sabal invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 30,546 were accumulated by Garland Cap.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. MOV’s profit will be $11.29M for 12.79 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Movado Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold MOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.42% more from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 29,804 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 73,974 shares stake. 79,747 were reported by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 12,609 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 14,528 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0.09% or 230,000 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 6,188 shares. Seizert Prtn Llc has invested 0.03% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). 4,508 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Us Bancorp De accumulated 197 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 7,682 shares. 38,964 are owned by Sei Invs Company.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,240 shares to 46,940 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).