Alphaone Investment Services Lowered Its Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Stake; Wesco International (WCC) Sentiment Is 1.45

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) stake by 53.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc analyzed 58,226 shares as Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO)'s stock declined 0.49%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 51,009 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 109,235 last quarter. Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y now has $756.36 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.22% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 114,701 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Wesco International Inc (WCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 113 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 78 decreased and sold stakes in Wesco International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 42.72 million shares, up from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wesco International Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 54 Increased: 81 New Position: 32.

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 12.39% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. for 3.99 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 52,500 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2% invested in the company for 102,723 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 1.88% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 20,235 shares.

The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 574,744 shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communication maintenance, repair, and operating products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The firm offers general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, tapes, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 8.46 P/E ratio. It also provides wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt holds 101,547 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 1.81 million shares. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 1.32% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Sei Investments reported 119,349 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech owns 7,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 50,140 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has 158,361 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 7,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. 2 were reported by Assetmark. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability holds 588,614 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.