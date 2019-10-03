Alphaone Investment Services Lowered Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Holding as Share Price Declined; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 41.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 22,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 31,776 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $939,000, down from 53,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 40,817 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.36M, up from 4.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 8.60 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 1.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 96,235 were reported by Bridgewater Assocs L P. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aimz Inv Limited Co reported 19,507 shares stake. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Ca owns 10,319 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 5.22 million are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 33,998 shares. Fiduciary Communications holds 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 375,734 shares. Chemical Bank holds 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 199,256 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Com holds 0.09% or 29,806 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.95 million shares. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.5% or 209,555 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com has 83,415 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,520 shares to 260,509 shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,382 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Pjsc (Adr).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc holds 432,073 shares. 1.12 million were reported by State Street Corp. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 14,202 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 595 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Prudential Fin has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). The New York-based Jennison Associates has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Voya Management Llc reported 16,294 shares. Eaton Vance holds 39,282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.74 million shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 14,247 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5,790 shares to 7,062 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 8,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.33M for 13.74 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.