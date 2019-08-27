Alphaone Investment Services Lowered Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Stake; Brady (BRC) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Brady Corp (BRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 88 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 72 reduced and sold positions in Brady Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 41.29 million shares, up from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Brady Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 57 Increased: 63 New Position: 25.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. It has a 19.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals.

Central Securities Corp holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation for 285,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owns 1.37 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ariel Investments Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 1.31 million shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.75% in the stock. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 163,264 shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 6,302 shares traded. Brady Corporation (BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500.