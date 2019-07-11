Alphaone Investment Services Lifted Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Position by $1.65 Million as Share Price Rose; Ithaka Group Has Boosted Stake in Burlington Stores (BURL) as Market Valuation Declined

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 4548.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 75,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 55,144 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $179.62. About 468,486 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 266 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Sei Company reported 2,145 shares stake. 9,580 were reported by Pitcairn. 414,668 are held by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Gagnon Advsr Ltd Llc reported 3.52% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Thb Asset Mngmt invested in 1.25% or 377,078 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability owns 98,298 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 74,864 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 336,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 48,596 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 10,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC).

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 65,452 shares to 45,960 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,596 shares, and cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,319 shares to 62,883 shares, valued at $21.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,235 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,567 are held by Utah Retirement Systems. Synovus Financial invested in 522 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 89,329 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 2,283 shares. Principal Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 8,955 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation accumulated 13,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 19,379 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Asset Management Inc holds 1,842 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested 0.07% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 1.02 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 44,957 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 285,131 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 57,008 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

