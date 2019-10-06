Alphaone Investment Services Increases Stake in World Fuel Svcs (INT); As Dish Network (DISH) Valuation Declined, Holder Quaker Capital Investments Decreased Position

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 348.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 11,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 14,892 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $535,000, up from 3,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 208,094 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network (DISH) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,375 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, down from 101,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Dish Network for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 923,610 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. The insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35 million. $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.26M for 13.56 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc Inc holds 0% or 1,279 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 185,345 are owned by Seatown Pte. Knighthead Mngmt Limited Company has 1.07% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 42,759 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd stated it has 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 990 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Clearbridge Investments Limited Company accumulated 2.10M shares. New York-based Element Capital Mgmt has invested 0.11% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 361,129 are owned by Service Automobile Association. Amalgamated National Bank owns 31,937 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 83,638 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). 40,960 are held by Johnson Counsel. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 39,658 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsr Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 101,492 shares. Adirondack Trust Co owns 685 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 6,000 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,276 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bogle Management LP De holds 187,667 shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Lc has 40,554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd owns 9,324 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 401,304 shares stake. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Legal & General Grp Public Lc reported 0% stake.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ducommun Inc Del (NYSE:DCO) by 27,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,215 shares, and cut its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AssetMark acquires OBS Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Multiple lawsuits blame ship damage on Valero, Nustar fuel – San Antonio Business Journal” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “World Fuel Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.