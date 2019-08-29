Alphaone Investment Services Increases Position in Cbs New (CBS); Richard Bernstein Advisors Decreased Home Depot (HD) Holding by $1.94 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1760.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 78,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 82,990 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 1.79M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 18/05/2018 – CBS fight is ‘the beginning of the end’ of dual share structures, says former NBCUniversal CEO; 17/05/2018 – CBS BOARD DECLARES DIV TO PROTECT-GIVE VOTING POWER TO HOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 09/04/2018 – US News: Viacom Asks CBS to Raise Its Bid by $2.8 Billion; 01/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs discuss potential merger; 11/04/2018 – MOONVES MAY BE FIRED AS CBS HEAD IF NO DEAL: CNBC

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 10,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 58,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 68,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.69M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

