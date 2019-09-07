Alphaone Investment Services Increases Holding in Facebook (Call) (FB); Dht Holdings (DHT) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Position

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg starts testifying in U.S. Senate hearing; 24/05/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook has ‘always shared’ the values of Europe’s new data law; 08/05/2018 – The news came as Facebook implemented its biggest executive shakeup in 15 years, Recode reported Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 12/04/2018 – EU DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITIES TO CREATE A SOCIAL MEDIA WORKING GROUP TO LOOK INTO HARVESTING OF PERSONAL DATA FOR ECONOMIC OR POLITICAL REASONS; 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 74,378 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 152,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 631,356 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 3.93M shares to 7.82 million shares, valued at $41.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 9.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

