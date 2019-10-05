Alphaone Investment Services Increased Its Winnebago Inds (WGO) Holding by $321,898; Share Price Rose; Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Position by $416,150; Shares Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 459.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 8,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 10,316 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, up from 1,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 300,739 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 71,118 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 3,241 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs owns 15,330 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 25,790 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 12,050 shares. First Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,741 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 45,123 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 14,700 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 92,760 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Limited invested in 507,189 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability accumulated 0.33% or 68,151 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 14,506 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Sei Invests has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 22,566 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc stated it has 63,496 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roan Res Inc by 1.32M shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 20,342 shares to 15,396 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 16,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,801 shares, and cut its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).