Alphaone Investment Services Increased Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $3.69 Million; Alpine Investment Management Position in Magna Intl (MGA) Lifted by $4.57 Million as Share Price Declined

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1760.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 78,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 82,990 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36 million shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 08/03/2018 – Dutch Jan Inflation Was 1.5% – CBS; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 06/04/2018 – CBS nominates former Time Warner CEO to its board amid Viacom talks; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Has Been Pressing for a Merger of CBS and Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS chief Les Moonves is seen staying at the combined company for at least two years; 13/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB RETAIL SALES +2.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +5.1 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 21/03/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: BREAKING: #SchoolClosing @CohoesSchools closing M.S. and Abram Lansing Ele. at noon due to power outage; 14/05/2018 – NAI SEES CBS ACTION PRECIPITATED BY NAI RAISING CONCERNS; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS.A)

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 95,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.64M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 707,709 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 44,978 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS and Altice USA Reach New Comprehensive Content Carriage Agreement – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 81,862 shares to 71,402 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.