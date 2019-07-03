Alphaone Investment Services Holds Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); As U S Bancorp (USB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Has Lifted Its Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 13.99M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 16,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 30,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 3.08 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1)

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 38,257 shares to 29,125 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares to 139,229 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.