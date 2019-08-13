Alphaone Investment Services Holds Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Donald Smith & Company Increased Avianca Holdings (AVH) Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 48,295 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 09/05/2018 – Advent Intl shopping its stake in Avianca mileage program; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Leverage; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avianca Holdings S.A.’s IDRs at ‘B’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Avianca Holdings Announces Management Change – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Slack’s stock opens at $38.50 per share on the NYSE – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Good Dogs And Rogues June 13-July 12 From Dogcatcher Readers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines shakes up Avianca leadership, sends stock soaring 30% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 231,237 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronav Sa by 267,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,654 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Wants More Hollywood Hits After Oscar Win – Benzinga” with publication date: February 28, 2019.