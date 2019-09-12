Alphaone Investment Services Holds Holding in Viacom New (VIAB); Aldebaran Financial Has Cut Its Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $1.68 Million as Stock Value Declined

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 62,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 5.97M shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS ITS BOARD DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Viacom Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIA); 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BAKISH CONCLUDES REMARKS; 14/05/2018 – CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as moves to sell rather than release its movies returned Paramount Pictures to profitability; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 30/04/2018 – Viacom Unveils Viacom Digital Studios @ First-Ever Digital Content NewFront; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.41 million shares traded or 31.53% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 29,952 shares to 35,111 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 41,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,043 shares, and cut its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Management reported 12,628 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 23,944 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,606 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman accumulated 11,500 shares. Duncker Streett reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.21% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 4,829 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.03% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0% or 40 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 32,815 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 25,985 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 5,431 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,131 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 373 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0% or 113 shares.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,049 shares to 9,750 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 5,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).