Alphaone Investment Services Has Upped Viacom New (VIAB) Position by $516,200; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Holder Artal Group Sa Boosted Stake by $72.00 Million as Valuation Declined

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 246.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.60 million shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.04 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 3.77 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 17,800 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 62,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 2.15M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 85,575 shares to 28,592 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 16,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,819 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "viacom (VIAB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?" on May 07, 2019

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 20,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 212,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gossamer Bio Inc.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY" on August 26, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,942 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 21,072 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Goelzer has 221,367 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil invested in 1.09% or 42,000 shares. 5,373 are held by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lvm Management Mi has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sfmg Ltd Liability accumulated 9,167 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Perkins Coie Trust reported 1,709 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.02M shares. 2.43 million are held by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com. Phocas Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).