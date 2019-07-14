Alphaone Investment Services Has Upped Cbs New (CBS) Stake By $3.69 Million; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Boosted Its Costar Group (CSGP) Holding

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) stake by 7.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc acquired 6,348 shares as Costar Group Inc. (CSGP)’s stock rose 25.59%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 92,376 shares with $43.09M value, up from 86,028 last quarter. Costar Group Inc. now has $21.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $587.14. About 129,566 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 1760.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc acquired 78,530 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock declined 1.22%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 82,990 shares with $3.95M value, up from 4,460 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $19.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 3.10 million shares traded or 44.24% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: CBS, SHAK, P & more; 18/04/2018 – CBS weighs legal risks of increased Viacom bid; 16/05/2018 – Restraining order granted ahead of CBS-National Amusements decision; 16/05/2018 – well @RichBTIG saw this coming: NAI amends bylaws to make it nearly impossible for @CBS to take over the company from Redstones without a “super majority” vote; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 18/05/2018 – CBS chief Les Moonves and Shari Redstone are ‘two scorpions in a bottle’ who need each other; 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger

Among 5 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CBS had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Moffett Nathanson. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Adobe Beats on Cloud Performance, CBS Reportedly Making a New Play for Viacom – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBS set to make Viacom offer in coming weeks – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $500 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “INFY vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Costar Group (CSGP) Reports Acquisition of Off Campus Partners – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group Acquires Off Campus Partners, a Leading Provider of Student Housing Marketplace Content and Technology to Universities – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.