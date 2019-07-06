Alphaone Investment Services Has Trimmed Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Stake By $1.53 Million; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 13.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 253,076 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 12.25%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 1.61M shares with $121.02M value, down from 1.86M last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 487,075 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) stake by 53.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 102,105 shares as Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX)’s stock declined 7.62%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 89,735 shares with $1.41 million value, down from 191,840 last quarter. Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc now has $207.43 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 15,235 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 31.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Northern Tru Corp invested in 0% or 233,856 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 10,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med accumulated 0.52% or 37,509 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 1.14M shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt owns 10,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 801,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 10,053 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 24,126 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Alphaone Inv Svcs Llc reported 89,735 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.01% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Weber Alan W holds 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 14,436 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $254,020 activity. Shares for $99,375 were bought by D’Amico Raphael on Monday, February 11. Shares for $41,250 were bought by Webb Freda Rose on Thursday, May 30.

Analysts await Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. PHX’s profit will be $497,046 for 104.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Malaga Cove has 1.93% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 42,040 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 864,135 shares or 5.23% of all its holdings. Smith Salley & Associates owns 3,881 shares. 3,950 are owned by First Bancorporation. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd reported 5.00M shares. Invesco Ltd reported 974,757 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Group Inc One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Utah Retirement System accumulated 24,341 shares. Amica Mutual Insur, Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,849 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 12,912 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability stated it has 4,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 348,374 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) stake by 218,715 shares to 227,609 valued at $35.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp stake by 1.00M shares and now owns 1.50 million shares. Fts International Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity. Tyler Michael R had sold 765 shares worth $49,779.