Alphaone Investment Services Has Trimmed Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holding By $1.91 Million; Davis Selected Advisers Has Lowered Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) Position

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) stake by 17.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 69,360 shares as Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 316,107 shares with $13.29M value, down from 385,467 last quarter. Terreno Realty Corp. now has $3.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 283,562 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 53.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 13,292 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 11,596 shares with $1.67M value, down from 24,888 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $13.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $166.06. About 594,152 shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award

Among 3 analysts covering Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Terreno Realty Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TRNO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of TRNO in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Overweight” rating.

Davis Selected Advisers increased Davis Select Worldwide stake by 117,993 shares to 1.80 million valued at $41.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) stake by 2,220 shares and now owns 119,217 shares. Quotient Technology Inc. was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $210,200 activity. Lee David M bought $210,200 worth of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Plc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 557,025 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 4,844 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 187,100 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 107,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 225,013 are owned by Oak Ridge Invests Limited Co. Arrowmark Colorado Co owns 19,302 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 6,073 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.24M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 8,404 shares. 36,610 were reported by Nomura Asset Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 23,895 shares. 38,317 are held by American Group Inc. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 8,908 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.19% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Assetmark owns 3,715 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.13 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, D E Shaw & Co has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 107,811 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,511 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 9,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rk Mngmt Lc has 1.56% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 37,400 shares. 92,266 are owned by Raymond James Assocs. Retirement Of Alabama holds 143,662 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 6,147 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.63% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has 0.1% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has invested 1.11% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Aurora Inv Counsel accumulated 12,695 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon accumulated 748,272 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 2,673 shares.