Alphaone Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Stake in Federal Signal (FSS) by $921,726; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined While Sit Investment Associates Upped Its Holding

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 35,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 45,982 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 81,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 260,126 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Yr Outlook After Reporting Strong 1Q Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises FY View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.22; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 6,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 51,780 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 44,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $152.95. About 676,638 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FSS’s profit will be $24.75M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.45% negative EPS growth.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 11,280 shares to 13,746 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 8,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 53,738 shares to 21,055 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,425 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott International Inc Cl (NASDAQ:MAR).