Alphaone Investment Services Has Trimmed By $525,612 Its Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Position; AENA S A ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (ANNSF) SI Increased By 1.05%

AENA S A ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had an increase of 1.05% in short interest. ANNSF’s SI was 48,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.05% from 47,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 242 days are for AENA S A ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)’s short sellers to cover ANNSF’s short positions. It closed at $180.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) stake by 62.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 43,801 shares as Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC)’s stock declined 0.83%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 25,857 shares with $330,000 value, down from 69,658 last quarter. Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill now has $370.12M valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 121,614 shares traded or 90.56% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27

Aena SME, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and management of airports and heliports in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.82 billion. It operates through Airports, Real estate Services, and International divisions. It has a 18.12 P/E ratio. The firm operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network, as well as industrial and real estate assets, such as land, warehouses, hangars, and cargo warehouses.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $5,317 activity. 426 shares valued at $5,317 were bought by COLLINS GARY S on Wednesday, August 21.

Analysts await Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OSBC’s profit will be $9.27 million for 9.98 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 11,280 shares to 13,746 valued at $569,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) stake by 8,471 shares and now owns 10,316 shares. Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold OSBC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 0.50% more from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il stated it has 18,200 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 29,800 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) or 241,548 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership owns 92,965 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 109,092 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 34,070 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services Advsr invested in 12,535 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 947,217 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 79,996 shares. Alphaone Ser Limited stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Castine Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.11% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Elizabeth Park Advsrs holds 3.07% or 586,916 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 26,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.