Alphaone Investment Services Has Raised Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.20 Million; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Value Rose While Cushing Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.32 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 591,790 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach; 14/03/2018 – Plotaverse Makes Facebook’s Top 10 Apps List; 06/04/2018 – Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook’s collection, use of data; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Facebook set to soar at the open after earnings beat; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook security chief leaving after clashes with other execs on Russian influence: report…; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKES RESPONSE TO U.K. LAWMAKERS IN LETTER

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

