Alphaone Investment Services Has Lowered Position in Azz (AZZ) by $1.86 Million as Shares Declined; As Cadence Design Sys Com Stk (CDNS) Market Valuation Rose, Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 53.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 46,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 41,229 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 87,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 155,694 shares traded or 2.37% up from the average. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ); 23/04/2018 – DJ AZZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZZ); 29/03/2018 – AZZ – FINANCIAL REPORTS IN CO’S QTRLY REPORTS FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 & AUG 31, 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON DUE TO ACCOUNTING ERROR; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First and Second Quarters of Fiscal Year 2018; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc Sees FY19 Rev $900M-$960M; 19/04/2018 – AZZ INC – EXPECTS TO ISSUE FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE ONCE FISCAL YEAR 2018 FILINGS ARE COMPLETED; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. will Restate Form 10-K for the Year Ended February 28, 2017 and the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements Contai; 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc 4Q Rev $200.7M

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (CDNS) by 51.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 5,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 11,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.77. About 2.07 million shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design: Using Prior ASC Topic 605 Basis, 2018 Rev View Would Be About $2.085B-$2.115; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES THOMAS C. HUTTON CEO; 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR

Analysts await AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AZZ’s profit will be $14.04 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by AZZ Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.57% negative EPS growth.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 78,530 shares to 82,990 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AZZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,826 shares to 23,826 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $90.45 million for 49.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.