Alphaone Investment Services Has Lowered Its Hurco Companies (HURC) Position; 0 Analysts Covering Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG)

Among 3 analysts covering Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Thomas Cook Group has GBX 32 highest and GBX 12 lowest target. GBX 20’s average target is 185.71% above currents GBX 7 stock price. Thomas Cook Group had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Jefferies. The stock of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) earned “Sell” rating by Berenberg on Friday, March 1. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 13 target in Wednesday, July 3 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Oddo & Cie to “Reduce”. See Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 24.00 New Target: GBX 13.00 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 46.00 New Target: GBX 17.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 12.00 Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Oddo & Cie Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 35.00 New Target: GBX 18.00 Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 43.00 New Target: GBX 24.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 28.00 Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Under Review Under Review

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 27.00 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 32.00 New Target: GBX 27.00 Unchanged

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 43.00 Maintain

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) stake by 60.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 62,276 shares as Hurco Companies Inc (HURC)’s stock declined 11.65%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 40,557 shares with $1.64M value, down from 102,833 last quarter. Hurco Companies Inc now has $220.00 million valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 41,475 shares traded or 122.24% up from the average. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c

More notable recent Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Hurco Companies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HURC) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hurco Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:HURC – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hurco Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold HURC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.09% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). 7,304 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 3,586 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 57 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 14,800 shares. Northern Trust invested in 79,584 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Chicago Equity Limited Liability reported 8,715 shares stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). First Manhattan reported 1,700 shares. 15,045 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc. 7,000 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.17% or 47,875 shares. Bowling Port Limited Co reported 11,923 shares.

The stock increased 16.47% or GBX 0.99 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7. About 19.87 million shares traded. Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.