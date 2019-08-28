Alphaone Investment Services Has Lowered Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC) Holding By $1.73 Million; SB Financial Group Has 1.33 Sentiment

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) stake by 52.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 48,040 shares as Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC)’s stock declined 1.90%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 43,566 shares with $1.57 million value, down from 91,606 last quarter. Bryn Mawr Bk Corp now has $670.89M valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 599 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award

SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 12 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 9 decreased and sold positions in SB Financial Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 2.96 million shares, up from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding SB Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 0.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate clients in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $103.83 million. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 11.77 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $2.77 million for 9.35 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 3.54% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. for 266,144 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 37,869 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 529,151 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cutler Capital Management Llc has invested 1.06% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 146,667 shares.

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.70 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.