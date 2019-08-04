Alphaone Investment Services Has Lifted Position in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose; Ccm Investment Advisers Continues to Hold Stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 86,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 314,384 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, up from 227,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 4.13 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms CenterPoint Energy’s Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB’; Revises Outlook to Stable from Positive; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q EPS $1.69, EST. $1.35; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reshapes privacy controls; 20/03/2018 – Nasdaq gives up early gain as Facebook extends fall; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS l HAVE NOT PERSONALLY PROFITED FROM THE DATA HARVESTING-BBC; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SHOULD COOPERATE WITH PROBE: U.K; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor; 27/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,018 shares to 158,029 shares, valued at $13.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) by 40,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,195 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 319,136 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.21% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Piedmont Advisors holds 8,095 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability reported 122,196 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Andra Ap holds 0.2% or 219,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 873,643 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 2.16 million shares. 295,812 were reported by Stevens Mngmt L P. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 360,286 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) has 0.03% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Valley National Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 20,121 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 15,474 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The president is a no-coiner – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management reported 318,221 shares stake. Nwi Limited Partnership reported 1.31% stake. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 55,171 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 686,725 shares. South Dakota Council invested 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greystone Managed reported 41,943 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.54% or 2.07 million shares in its portfolio. 11,425 are held by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Sol Cap Mgmt holds 2,395 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bbr Partners Limited Liability invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 29,841 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division stated it has 10,496 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).