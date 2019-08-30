Alphaone Investment Services Has Lifted Its Facebook (Call) (FB) Holding by $381,800 as Valuation Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Palouse Capital Management Has Lowered by $851,085 Its Holding

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 94,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 67,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 161,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 26.79M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $184.05. About 5.95M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Cruz Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Approach to Political Speech (Video); 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS ON APRIL 12- BLOOMBERG; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 05/04/2018 – Nordea’s Beslik Says Facebook a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risk (Video); 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: FACEBOOK IS A CLOSED SYSTEM, CLOSED BOOK FOR INVESTORS; 22/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO recalled by British parliamentary committee; 16/04/2018 – Zuckerberg testimony undermines Facebook stance in terrorism case -U.S. court filing; 11/05/2018 – It would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material, Cheddar reports; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook’s Board Amid User Data Disputes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.61M shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 26,008 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jane Street Lc invested in 2.30M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pettee Invsts holds 0.65% or 103,765 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource owns 0.37% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 68.36 million shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd stated it has 12,216 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc invested 0.39% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Victory Mngmt has 127,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corp has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 53,848 are owned by Blue Edge Ltd. Welch Forbes Limited Liability reported 728,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Athena Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 199,962 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 12.88M shares. California-based Blume Management has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,836 shares to 96,068 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 28,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,924 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sageworth, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25 shares. Meritage Mngmt holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 61,792 shares. Addison Cap Company holds 0.6% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Novare Mngmt Ltd Com has 44,555 shares. Stelac Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Valiant Cap Mngmt Lp holds 5.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 365,023 shares. 1,113 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tealwood Asset Management invested in 10,133 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Schroder Gp accumulated 1.06 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Holderness reported 10,303 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Federated Pa has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvard Mngmt has 306,399 shares for 12.96% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 14.63 million shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.