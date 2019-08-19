Alphaone Investment Services Has Increased Facebook (Call) (FB) Stake by $381,800; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Its Pcm (PCMI) Position by $5.30 Million as Stock Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 8.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Cam…; 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Opposing Views on Facebook Controversy (Video); 01/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS A RESPONSIBILITY TO KEEP BUILDING; 21/05/2018 – Social Climber: Facebook Is Latest Tower Resident in San Francisco — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PAYS ALL TAXES REQUIRED BY LAW-ZUCKERBERG; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Facebook data center to have formal announcement Wednesday; 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 156,189 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corvex Management Lp holds 0.56% or 48,000 shares in its portfolio. Davis Capital Prtn Lc holds 2.49% or 175,000 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.97% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc owns 1.06 million shares. 45,000 are held by Selkirk Mngmt Lc. Fulton Bancshares Na reported 0.7% stake. Lenox Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd owns 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,200 shares. Washington Trust Bank stated it has 56,843 shares. One Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 27,567 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 1,769 shares. Optimum Inv holds 22,950 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,832 shares. Foundry Partners Llc reported 3,443 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lydall Inc Del (NYSE:LDL) by 37,226 shares to 46,442 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 160,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,659 shares, and cut its stake in Presidio Inc.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantic Capital Bank by 34,102 shares to 185,915 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 41,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical.