Alphaone Investment Services Has Decreased Stake in Columbia Bkg Sys (COLB) by $758,952 as Stock Price Rose; Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lifted Akorn (Call) (AKRX) Holding

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Akorn Inc. (Call) (AKRX) by 374.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 239,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 303,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 63,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Akorn Inc. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 1.36 million shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 27/04/2018 – FTC SENT FRESENIUS/AKORN DRAFT DECISION/ORDER ON APRIL 20: SUIT; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SEES AKORN CASE RESOLVED BY NEXT YEAR; 23/04/2018 – AKORN – SINCE ONGOING INVESTIGATION HAS NOT FOUND ANY FACTS THAT WOULD RESULT IN MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT, “THERE IS NO BASIS TO TERMINATE TRANSACTION”; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Akorn’s Ratings Review to Direction Uncertain on Terminated Fresenius Deal; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. – AKRX; 26/03/2018 – SEC: AKORN, EX-CFO DICK NEITHER ADMIT OR DENY ALLEGATIONS; 04/04/2018 – GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD GKBO.BO SAYS CO APPOINTED A.J. NOEL T. DA SILVA AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS WILL CONTEST AKORN CLAIMS; 21/03/2018 – AKORN, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Akorn, Inc; 22/04/2018 – Akorn: Previously Disclosed Ongoing Investigation Hasn’t Found Any Facts That Would Result in Material Adverse Effect on Akorn’s Business

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (COLB) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 21,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 26,961 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $975,000, down from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 294,371 shares traded or 10.89% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Technologies Inc. by 2,170 shares to 9,425 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,498 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $44.50 million for 15.18 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.08% negative EPS growth.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 8,658 shares to 10,248 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 9,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO).