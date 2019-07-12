Alphaone Investment Services Has Decreased Stake in Atricure (ATRC) by $1.85 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Has Cut by $351,630 as Stock Price Rose

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 99.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 39,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 105 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 39,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 281,796 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 71,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,055 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 133,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 151,864 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 43,200 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Ser Grp holds 7,649 shares. Huntington Bancorp invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd has 181,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 1.09% or 203,410 shares. 146,869 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America De. Blackrock reported 2.95 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 17,442 shares. Millennium Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pentwater Lp has 0.01% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 40,000 shares. Endurant Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.82% or 266,577 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 431,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,080 shares to 13,880 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 49,814 shares to 49,976 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 50,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 30,155 shares. Muzinich Co has invested 1.22% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Verition Fund Limited Co holds 0.01% or 10,539 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited holds 4,670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Opus Cap Gru Limited has invested 0.34% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Confluence Invest Ltd Liability Com has 830,220 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability reported 342,290 shares stake. Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,000 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 374 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 303,671 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,326 shares.