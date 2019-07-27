Alphaone Investment Services Has Decreased Azz (AZZ) Holding By $1.86 Million; Leuthold Group Has Increased Its Viacom (Cl B) (VIAB) Holding

Leuthold Group Llc increased Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (VIAB) stake by 47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc acquired 58,017 shares as Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (VIAB)’s stock declined 0.91%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 181,464 shares with $5.09 million value, up from 123,447 last quarter. Viacom Inc. (Cl B) now has $12.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 2.67 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: SHIFTING TO A LA CARTE MODEL IN FILM FINANCING; 03/05/2018 – OpenX Expands Mobile and Video Product Leadership Team; Welcomes Senior Hires from Viacom, Hulu and AdColony; 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 02/05/2018 – Eriq Gardner: EXCLUSIVE: Viacom accused of covering up rape by former Paramount chief Brad Grey. In a $100 million lawsuit,; 16/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. Changes Time for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to 10:00 A.M. (ET) on April 25, 2018

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Azz Inc (AZZ) stake by 53.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 46,551 shares as Azz Inc (AZZ)'s stock rose 1.05%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 41,229 shares with $1.69M value, down from 87,780 last quarter. Azz Inc now has $1.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 97,591 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has risen 4.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.15% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Viacom Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5.

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 2,129 shares to 59,882 valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) stake by 33,168 shares and now owns 473,428 shares. Proshares Short Russell2000 was reduced too.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Viacom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – The Motley Fool" published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KN, VIAB, BERY – Nasdaq" on July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AZZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,618 shares. Blair William & Il reported 6,235 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 22,304 shares. Federated Pa invested in 171 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 67,618 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 67,379 shares. Amer Gp Inc Inc has 19,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk LP invested in 16,900 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) or 37,485 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 18,368 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 4,636 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 10,089 shares. State Bank Of Mellon reported 363,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).