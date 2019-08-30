Alphaone Investment Services Has Cut Renasant (RNST) Holding By $2.66 Million; Long Pond Capital LP Has Upped Its Lennar (LEN) Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Renasant Corp (RNST) stake by 62.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 80,732 shares as Renasant Corp (RNST)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 48,423 shares with $1.64 million value, down from 129,155 last quarter. Renasant Corp now has $1.91B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 129,802 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES CFO KEVIN D. CHAPMAN TO ADDED COO POST; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Renasant; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: C. Mitchell Waycaster Named CEO; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION CURRENTLY VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $452.9 MLN; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – MERGER EXPECTED TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL POSITIVE LONG-TERM IMPACT ON RENASANT; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 22/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ONE INDEPENDENT BRAND DIRECTOR WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOTH RENASANT CORPORATION AND RENASANT BANK BOARDS

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 21.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 405,962 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)'s stock declined 8.61%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 2.33M shares with $114.26 million value, up from 1.92M last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $15.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 2.86M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Renasant: Management Has Plans To Generate Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Renasant Bank launches education platform for women’s economic empowerment – Memphis Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RNST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renasant has $3700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 11.38% above currents $32.77 stock price. Renasant had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Analysts await Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. RNST’s profit will be $43.71M for 10.92 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Renasant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.