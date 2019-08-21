Alphaone Investment Services Has Cut Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Position by $1.91 Million; As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Lowered Stake by $584,256

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 17,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 306,910 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, down from 324,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 163,179 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 13,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 11,596 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 24,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $165.68. About 283,654 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,069 shares to 74,487 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 4,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,153 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The Switzerland-based Starr International Communication has invested 1.31% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 136,340 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 15,500 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.59% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company holds 2,130 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 73,827 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). First Hawaiian State Bank has 4,575 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.8% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 146 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.09 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.