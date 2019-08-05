Alphaone Investment Services Has Cut Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding; Prospector Partners Has Cut Its Tootsie Roll Inds (TR) Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) stake by 59.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 79,549 shares as Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC)’s stock declined 22.20%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 54,064 shares with $1.68 million value, down from 133,613 last quarter. Altra Indl Motion Corp now has $1.61B valuation. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 553,042 shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (TR) stake by 30.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 49,236 shares as Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (TR)’s stock declined 2.56%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 109,883 shares with $4.09M value, down from 159,119 last quarter. Tootsie Roll Inds Inc now has $2.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 86,082 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.