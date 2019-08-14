Alphaone Investment Services Has Boosted By $1.65 Million Its Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Stake; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $6.5 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Sell”. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25. M Partners maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. See Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2.25 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $6.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $9 Maintain

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) stake by 4548.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc acquired 75,046 shares as Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 76,696 shares with $1.75 million value, up from 1,650 last quarter. Rudolph Technologies Inc now has $715.67M valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 281,120 shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In stake by 65,452 shares to 45,960 valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) stake by 73,807 shares and now owns 65,063 shares. Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 20,636 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 28,516 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 32,721 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 54,142 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc owns 313,475 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 342,954 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 117 shares. 9,580 are owned by Pitcairn. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 48 shares. 369,900 are held by Paradigm Cap Mgmt Ny. Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware reported 1,268 shares stake. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 35,885 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Parkside National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Malaga Cove Capital Lc holds 125,893 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. Wood David M. bought 10,000 shares worth $80,600.

The stock decreased 7.32% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $2.975. About 1.98M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has 215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endowment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.21% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 226,414 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.04% or 115,906 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 9,502 shares. State Street Corporation reported 9.18 million shares. Jump Trading Ltd reported 19,917 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 154 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 228,800 shares. Weiss Asset Management L P holds 0.01% or 19,504 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Sa reported 99,588 shares. Teton Advsrs invested in 19,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Fin Comml Bank & Tru invested in 0% or 408 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 416,677 shares.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $474.20 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 0.95 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: NOG,GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy reports rising Q2 production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: SLB, TOT, GPOR, XOM, CVX, COP, OXY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.