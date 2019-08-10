Alphaone Investment Services Decreased Its Insteel Industries (IIIN) Stake by $1.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Rafferty Asset Management Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Position by $573,191 as Share Value Rose

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 9,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 69,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 60,781 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 130,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 52,056 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,221 activity. 1,100 shares were bought by Ruth Jon M, worth $19,921 on Monday, April 22.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Pnc Services Group Inc has 2,028 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 21,101 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 37,591 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Geode Cap Lc accumulated 0% or 226,715 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 6,987 shares. Thb Asset holds 1.05% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 344,791 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 19,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Comerica Bancshares holds 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 18,053 shares. Vanguard stated it has 1.16M shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 281,479 shares to 477,507 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 26,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 1.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parametric Ltd holds 0.62% or 3.72M shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,506 shares. Cambridge owns 177,809 shares. Chatham owns 4,207 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baxter Bros holds 13,712 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 22,610 are owned by Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 1,079 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il owns 9,435 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 14,602 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited invested 1.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Andra Ap stated it has 31,100 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department owns 26,880 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.