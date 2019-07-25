Alphaone Investment Services Decreased Flushing Finl (FFIC) Holding By $1.09 Million; St James Investment Company Has Increased Its Loews (L) Holding

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Flushing Finl Corp (FFIC) stake by 53.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 51,772 shares as Flushing Finl Corp (FFIC)’s stock declined 3.43%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 45,054 shares with $988,000 value, down from 96,826 last quarter. Flushing Finl Corp now has $573.06M valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 90,581 shares traded or 62.58% up from the average. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 15.11% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C

St James Investment Company Llc increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 40,275 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock rose 9.51%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 1.02M shares with $48.70 million value, up from 975,880 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $16.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 378,352 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. TISCH JONATHAN M sold 10,528 shares worth $479,463. The insider TISCH JAMES S sold 10,528 shares worth $479,614. TISCH ANDREW H sold 10,528 shares worth $479,495.

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) stake by 199,452 shares to 293,248 valued at $24.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY) stake by 48,719 shares and now owns 1.36M shares. Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 3 investors sold FFIC shares while 34 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 21.55 million shares or 0.40% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.