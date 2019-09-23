Alphaone Investment Services Decreased By $641,190 Its Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Position; Regis (RGS)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) stake by 41.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 22,110 shares as Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 31,776 shares with $939,000 value, down from 53,886 last quarter. Heritage Finl Corp Wash now has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 35,616 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Regis Corp (RGS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 46 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 59 trimmed and sold holdings in Regis Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 37.36 million shares, down from 38.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Regis Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 49 Increased: 33 New Position: 13.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $24,919 activity.

The stock increased 4.45% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 162,724 shares traded. Regis Corporation (RGS) has risen 5.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp holds 60.54% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation for 10.66 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 2.87 million shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 123,060 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.31% in the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda., a Brazil-based fund reported 38,663 shares.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $753.29 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regis reports bottom-line beat in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Regis unloading all its company-owned salons; stock dives – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Regis Corporation (RGS) Tops Q4 EPS by 45c – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. RGS’s profit will be $3.97M for 47.48 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Regis Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Parametric Port Limited Company stated it has 76,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 6,805 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 56,390 shares. Martin Communication Incorporated Tn holds 0.75% or 84,575 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Comerica Financial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 113,048 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 51,514 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,052 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell stated it has 14,247 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation reported 1.12M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 44,520 shares. Alphaone Limited Liability Company reported 31,776 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Granite Investment Partners Lc holds 0.07% or 44,512 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Heritage Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:HFWA) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) stake by 8,471 shares to 10,316 valued at $399,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 10,182 shares and now owns 46,182 shares. World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) was raised too.