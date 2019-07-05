Alphaone Investment Services Cut Its Atricure (ATRC) Holding by $1.85 Million; Share Value Declined; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Holding in Cooper Cos (COO) as Stock Price Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,382 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 10,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $332.73. About 242,210 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 71,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,055 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 133,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 169,696 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 12,239 shares to 104,799 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 54,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $155.23M for 26.32 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 12,345 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc reported 1,311 shares. Aperio Group Ltd has 24,949 shares. Tealwood Asset holds 1.59% or 12,640 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associates LP has 0.11% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma has 0.28% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2.25 million shares. Westfield Com Limited Partnership holds 1.15% or 511,047 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 5,068 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 4,398 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 107,752 are owned by Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Cwm Limited Co has 0.25% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Cibc Mkts reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 34,250 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 212,591 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 133,020 shares to 133,152 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 37,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 146,869 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 16,378 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.47% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 2,794 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 17,146 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.95 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 31,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 56,861 shares in its portfolio. Horan Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 2.18M are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Vanguard Group accumulated 1.83 million shares.