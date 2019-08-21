Alphaone Investment Services Cut By $1.14 Million Its Financial Instns (FISI) Stake; Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics has $30 highest and $200 lowest target. $17.17’s average target is 684.02% above currents $2.19 stock price. Abeona Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $29 target. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. H.C. Wainwright maintained Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $200 target in Monday, August 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, March 20. See Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) latest ratings:

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Financial Instns Inc (FISI) stake by 53.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 42,228 shares as Financial Instns Inc (FISI)’s stock rose 8.42%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 36,730 shares with $998,000 value, down from 78,958 last quarter. Financial Instns Inc now has $469.24M valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 12,507 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 4.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions 1Q EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c; 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board; 28/03/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FISI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.35 million shares or 2.29% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,806 were accumulated by Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corporation. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,712 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Stifel owns 0% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 15,417 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 5,020 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,504 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Amer Century Inc owns 118,523 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 30,554 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 69,291 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 204,110 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 1,134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 27,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 42,583 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $329,900 activity. $301,570 worth of stock was bought by DUGAN JOSEPH L on Thursday, May 2. 1,000 shares valued at $28,330 were bought by BIRMINGHAM MARTIN KEARNEY on Friday, May 3.

It closed at $2.19 lastly. It is down 81.09% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEO News: 11/05/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $132 MLN, COMPARED TO $137.8 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 19/03/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics: Timothy Miller Will Remain President and Assume Position of Chief Scientific Officer; 14/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Stefano Buono and Richard Van Duyne to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Abeona Announces FDA Grants RMAT Designation to ABO-102 Gene Therapy in MPS IIIA; 18/05/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS- RESULTS FROM PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ABO-102 SHOW DURABLE BIOPHYSICAL REDUCTIONS OF DISEASE BURDEN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Abeona Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABEO); 18/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Provides Clinical Update on MPS IIIA Gene Therapy Trial at the 21st Annual ASGCT Meeting; 15/03/2018 – ABEO GETS FDA RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION FOR ABO-202

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $108.00 million. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.