Alphaone Investment Services Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (Call) (FB); Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder East Coast Asset Management Increased Holding by $11.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $187.26. About 9.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Congressional Hearing on Facebook Turns Up Heat on Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – Illinois AG: MADIGAN & 36 ATTORNEYS GENERAL DEMAND ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 23/05/2018 – Four of the EU’s harshest hits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 25/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica:; 10/05/2018 – Consumers need to re-evaluate their relationships with internet companies that provide free services, according to this former Facebook executive; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER VOTER-PROFILE HARVESTING; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 21/03/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal,; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 1747.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 29,098 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, up from 1,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $535.33. About 147,737 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 160,486 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc stated it has 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 1,181 shares. Strs Ohio reported 146,204 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 370 shares. Invesco holds 686,548 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 886,939 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns reported 4,202 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 555 are owned by Clark Mngmt Gp Inc. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5,200 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,976 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Management Ltd Co has invested 0.82% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Incorporated Adv reported 6,739 shares stake. France-based Natixis has invested 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Nordea Invest invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 60,876 shares to 53,333 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 23,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,771 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Invest Mngmt holds 25,842 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Signature & Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South State owns 1,626 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Welch Ptnrs Ltd reported 47,252 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 5,174 shares in its portfolio. Route One Investment Limited Partnership reported 1.56M shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,214 shares. Paradigm Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harding Loevner LP stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oakworth Inc reported 2,402 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.53M shares. 50 are held by Macroview Mgmt Ltd. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,821 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 4.10M shares.