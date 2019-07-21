Alphaone Investment Services Boosted Stake in Cbs New (CBS) by $3.69 Million; As Bce (BCE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Boosted Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1760.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 78,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,990 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 2.65M shares traded or 22.55% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors Target Bylaw Changes Sought by Redstones (Correct); 10/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board; 14/05/2018 – CBS – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST FROM ABOUT 79% TO 17%; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – CBS TO POSTPONE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan, source says [22:43 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 721,953 shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 330,000 shares to 391,500 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 67,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,566 shares, and cut its stake in Mtech Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 4,440 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 3 shares. 61,323 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 1,115 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability reported 15,569 shares. Private Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 16,410 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Piedmont Advsr holds 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 29,368 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 12,603 shares. 467,002 are held by Ferguson Wellman Cap. Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Advisor Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 7,499 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc reported 8,429 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 6,218 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 65,452 shares to 45,960 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 181,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,996 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).