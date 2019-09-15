Alphaone Investment Services Boosted Holding in Amc Networks (AMCX) by $312,660 as Share Value Declined; Bb&T Com (BBT) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 455.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 5,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 7,062 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 91,524 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (BBT) by 96.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 53,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 1,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85,000, down from 54,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 4.24 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $1.03 per share.

