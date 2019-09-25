Alphamark Advisors Upped Its Stake in Kroger Company (KR) by $977,676 as Stock Value Declined; As Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stock Value Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Increased by $852,384 Its Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 8,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 52,569 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, up from 44,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $105.99. About 365,767 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 1843.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 46,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 49,081 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 2,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 5.10M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Cincinnati-made healthy sports drink to appear on Kroger shelves; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO) by 6,612 shares to 32,153 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 115,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,995 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Evaluating The Kroger Co.â€™s (NYSE:KR) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “$5.7M in incentives approved for Kroger warehouse in southern Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Seventh Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Trust Lta holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 32,980 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0.14% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 275,690 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Sanders Cap Lc stated it has 6.69 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 734,670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 1.71% or 394,563 shares. Optimum Inv has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability invested in 3,150 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc invested in 20,581 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 167,963 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,298 shares. 284 were reported by Motco.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hill-Rom To Acquire Breathe Technologies For Ventilator Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Earnings Dropped -7.2%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hill-Rom Holdings Keeps Its Growth Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hillrom To Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill-Rom Devices Earn US Department of Defense Authority to Operate – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 10,790 shares to 11,691 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 35,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,544 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).