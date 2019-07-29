Alphamark Advisors Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake By $3.83 Million; Strattec Security (STRT) Shorts Down By 6.44%

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) had a decrease of 6.44% in short interest. STRT’s SI was 85,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.44% from 91,600 shares previously. With 6,900 avg volume, 12 days are for Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT)’s short sellers to cover STRT’s short positions. The SI to Strattec Security Corporation’s float is 2.47%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 16,286 shares traded or 234.90% up from the average. Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) has declined 15.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRT); 26/04/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORP – BELIEVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS WILL CONTINUE OVER NEXT TWO QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q Net $3M; 27/03/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY – FIFTH AMENDMENT TEMPORARILY INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING AVAILABILITY UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q EPS 80c; 15/05/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 STRATTEC SECURITY CORP SAYS EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 27, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS JUNE 28, 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 522.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphamark Advisors Llc acquired 20,271 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 24,149 shares with $4.59M value, up from 3,878 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $967.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $210.34. About 16.49 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $78.91 million. The firm offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products.

