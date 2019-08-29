Alphamark Advisors Trimmed Stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) by $947,815 as Shares Rose; As Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Share Price Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Decreased by $46.55 Million Its Holding

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 332,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 843,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.37M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $180.88. About 143,971 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 18,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 22,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 59,622 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What’s Driving Our $165 Price Estimate For Motorola Solutions? – Forbes” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions’ Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hytera Communications Will Proceed, Including Claims Against Hytera’s i-Series Product Line – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Rolfe Adds 4 Stocks to Portfolio in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 140,320 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De holds 0.93% or 86,525 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 6,760 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.07% or 6,343 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.03% or 30,416 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Lc owns 3,029 shares. Financial Management owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd stated it has 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 27,341 shares. Fil reported 42,369 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 424 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And owns 6,358 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 340,754 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP reported 181,020 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd reported 2,641 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt invested in 3,062 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 135 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 65,045 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 18,720 were reported by Hwg L P. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.12% or 120,124 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 165,911 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 21,494 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 17,323 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 65,561 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisors Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 19,576 shares.