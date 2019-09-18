Alphamark Advisors Trimmed Its Accenture LTD Cl A (ACN) Stake; Green Dot (GDOT) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased Accenture Ltd Cl A (ACN) stake by 96.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 2,133 shares as Accenture Ltd Cl A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 86 shares with $16,000 value, down from 2,219 last quarter. Accenture Ltd Cl A now has $123.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $194.19. About 34,673 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration

Green Dot Corp (GDOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 114 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 106 decreased and sold holdings in Green Dot Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 44.34 million shares, up from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Green Dot Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 60 Increased: 79 New Position: 35.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Federal Services Names New Head of Federal Cyber Practice, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Introduces Second Gen AI Processor Architecture – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased Ishares Dj Us Tech (IYW) stake by 4,364 shares to 4,414 valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) stake by 29,026 shares and now owns 88,572 shares. Pvh (NYSE:PVH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp owns 55,428 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc reported 280,299 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 319,000 shares stake. Epoch Investment Prtn Inc holds 0.04% or 52,556 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated owns 177 shares. Logan Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 25,646 shares. 3,375 are held by Hillsdale Investment Management. Whitnell And holds 0.86% or 12,389 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Duff And Phelps Invest Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,975 shares. Weybosset And Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 13,426 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Howe And Rusling holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 550 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 1.25% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 81,398 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $193.38’s average target is -0.42% below currents $194.19 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $181 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 13.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 28,062 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M

Toscafund Asset Management Llp holds 21.91% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation for 371,675 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc owns 95,550 shares or 4.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reliant Investment Management Llc has 1.7% invested in the company for 45,925 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.61% in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 42,292 shares.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 123.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Green Dot Corporation’s (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GDOT INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.