Alphamark Advisors Position In Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) Was Upped; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Market Valuation Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) by 17446.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 7,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 43 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $289.65. About 469,365 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 11,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 41,612 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 53,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $157.63. About 1.66M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0.18% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 15,258 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 15,050 shares. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company accumulated 390 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 4,675 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Plc has invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Stifel holds 43,837 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 67,621 shares in its portfolio. Capital World Invsts reported 7.49 million shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 8,585 shares to 24,121 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,425 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Corp.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Deliver a Beat in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MS, REGN, ANTM – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,400 shares to 90,050 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.