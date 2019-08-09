Alphamark Advisors Position in Nokia (NOK) Raised by $2.77 Million as Share Value Rose; Cheviot Value Management Has Cut Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake as Valuation Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 18495533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 554,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 554,869 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 16.66 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Too Early to Tell Effect of US Sanctions on Asian Cos, Longer Term There Might Be Opportunities; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Forecasts But Upgrades Outlook For Networks; 29/03/2018 – Nokia to cut 353 jobs in Finland; 15/05/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications network; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Soft 1Q in North America, But Excellent Momentum Seen Later This Year; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Corp Appoints Sri Reddy as Co-President of IP/Optical Networks Business; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Closes Sale of Its Digital Health Business; 10/04/2018 – Google Is Said in Talks to Buy Nokia’s Airborne Broadband System

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 2.54 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James boosts Nokia after earnings; shares +11% – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MKM Bullish On Nokia’s 5G Opportunity – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect As Nokia Publishes Q2 2019 Results? – Forbes” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 33,758 shares to 186 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Newmont Goldcorp Stock Slumped 13.2% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “1 Top Stock to Hold as Gold Breaks Out – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer Talks Gold, Newmont-Goldcorp Deal – Benzinga” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 294,917 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 148,980 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Axa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 583,307 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.38% or 20,950 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 711,860 shares. Pggm Invests owns 943,360 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.1% or 510,721 shares. Capital Invsts owns 3.99 million shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability stated it has 224,699 shares.