Alphamark Advisors Maintains Stake in General Dynamics (GD); Panagora Asset Management Increased Position in Pnm Resources (PNM)

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 17,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 8,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $191.27. About 1.15 million shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 104,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 724,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.29 million, up from 619,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 320,502 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 and 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018; 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO) by 75,537 shares to 369 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 1.13 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,415 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.15% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 426,145 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gru accumulated 0.06% or 330,295 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hudson Bay Cap Lp stated it has 10,837 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 28,822 were reported by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited holds 0.04% or 2,051 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.02% or 3,006 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.65% or 285,587 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 5,312 shares. 2,668 are owned by Welch Forbes Lc. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Com reported 2,059 shares stake. Indiana & Invest Management Company accumulated 9,280 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Co invested in 1,500 shares.

