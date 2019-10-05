Alphamark Advisors Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Amalgamated Bank Has Cut Stake by $1.44 Million

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 121,627 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.77M, down from 132,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 20,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3,180 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, down from 24,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Premier Asset Mngmt Llc invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Run Cap Lc reported 3,788 shares stake. Centurylink Mgmt owns 41,989 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Orrstown Svcs Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,598 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs invested in 3.75% or 181,753 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 2,170 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh reported 13,560 shares stake. Chatham Capital Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,147 shares. 41,072 were accumulated by Smith Moore And. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blair William And Il accumulated 2.53M shares or 2.86% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 87,196 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Co holds 2.39 million shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 15,478 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dj Us Tech (IYW) by 4,364 shares to 4,414 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR).

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 3,554 shares to 10,342 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 31,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc. Class A.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth reported 7,579 shares. First Amer Fincl Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 10,329 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 49,554 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.25% or 16,822 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.04% or 858 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada has 40,669 shares. Essex invested 0.88% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Swedbank has invested 0.97% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Strategic Advsr Limited Company reported 2,697 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 5.49M shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,995 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Tru Com holds 0.1% or 3,514 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 10,344 shares.