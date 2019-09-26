Alphamark Advisors Lifted Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) Stake By $382,200; Qci Asset Management Upped Its Granite Construction (GVA) Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Granite Construction Inc (GVA) stake by 13.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 45,161 shares as Granite Construction Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 371,648 shares with $17.91M value, up from 326,487 last quarter. Granite Construction Inc now has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 36,068 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) stake by 16.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alphamark Advisors Llc acquired 1,225 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 8,770 shares with $2.75 million value, up from 7,545 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceutic now has $31.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $283.3. About 88,936 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Llc reported 70,036 shares stake. Korea has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 10,237 shares. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 29,800 were reported by Nippon Life Americas. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 23 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Comm. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 21,832 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Company reported 11,598 shares. Advisory Network stated it has 900 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). St Johns Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity. $48.61 million worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was sold by Sanofi.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: Interesting, But No Catalyst Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group backs expanded use of Dupixent – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “April 26th Options Now Available For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased Alphamark Actively Man stake by 39,479 shares to 865,173 valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Total System Service (NYSE:TSS) stake by 2,718 shares and now owns 46,107 shares. On Semiconductor (ONNN) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. Jigisha Desai had bought 1,556 shares worth $43,179. $11,744 worth of stock was bought by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9. 2,000 shares valued at $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $99,890 was made by Larkin Kyle T on Friday, September 6. $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, GVA, CVS and CADE – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT for TWOU, EVH, IFF, and GVA: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Curaleaf, 2U, Granite Construction, and SAExploration and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Granite receives $22M site development project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 46,210 shares. Moreover, Pier Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.96% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 128,530 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 3,299 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 41,388 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 19,766 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York holds 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 26,554 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 28,113 shares. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 6,951 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny holds 20,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 3 were reported by Next Financial Group. State Street holds 1.47 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kestrel Invest Management has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Is stake by 9,917 shares to 7,191 valued at $814,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE) stake by 22,193 shares and now owns 35,171 shares. Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Granite Construction has $5300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 12.18% above currents $32.09 stock price. Granite Construction had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Tuesday, July 30. Goldman Sachs upgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $5300 target. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs.